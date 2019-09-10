Local Boy Scout Troop 1459 paid a touching tribute to the tragedy of September 11 on Tuesday during their annual flag placement ceremony at Cambridge High School.
Over 2,900 flags were placed during the event, and community members are invited to view the display between 5:30-8:00 p.m. on September 11.
"Sometimes it’s seems like a part of history that seems really far away but it happened a few months before I was born. So this is sort of a solemn reminder that it happened, we have to remember it, but it hasn’t shaken us in any way and we stay strong as a country" Zach Godwin told CBS46.
The ceremony was one of solemn remembrance, but also of hope for a stronger and more united America moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.