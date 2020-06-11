ATLANTA (CBS46)—As drivers return to the roads, AAA is urging motorists to avoid falling back into their dangerous driving habits.
AAA tracked driver’s habits in a study conducted before the pandemic hit. According to AAA, the study shows a significant gap between what drivers consider dangerous and what they report doing.
“The pandemic has highlighted the extent to which individual decisions and behaviors can impact the health and safety of others,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We need to remember that we are all ‘in this together’ when it comes to safety on the road as well.”
The study found that drivers perceive distracted, aggressive, drowsy and impaired driving as dangerous, yet many admit to engaging in at least one of these exact behaviors in the 30 days before the survey.
Behavior Perceive as Dangerous Have done in the last 30 days
Behavior
Perceive as Dangerous
Have done in the last 30 days
Reading on a cell phone
94.3%
38.6%
Typing on a cell phone
96.2%
29.3%
Talking on a handheld cell phone
79.7%
43.2%
Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway
55.1%
42.8%
Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street
64%
41.5%
Driving through a red light
86%
31%
Driving while being so tired that they had a hard time keeping their eyes open
96.1%
23.6%
Driving after drinking enough alcohol to be over the legal limit
94%
9.8%
Driving within an hour after using marijuana
68.7%
6.3%
Driving while using potentially impairing prescription drugs
88.4%
5.8%
AAA recommends these safety tips to keep everyone safe on the road:
• Out of sight, out of mind. Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like Apple’s Do Not Disturb.
• Slow down. Drivers tend to overestimate time saved by speeding. You’d have to travel 100 miles to save roughly 5 minutes, moving at 75 mph instead of 70 mph. Speed kills and isn’t worth the cost.
• Stay alert. Get adequate rest and stop driving if you become sleepy. Fatigue impacts reaction time, judgment, and vision, causing people who are very tired to behave in similar ways to those who are drunk.
• Drive sober. If you consume marijuana, alcohol, or use potentially impairing prescription medications, then don’t drive. And if you’re going to drive, then don’t consume these substances. If you are taking prescription medications, visit Roadwise Rx to learn if they can impair driving.
• Watch for vulnerable road users. Biking and walking have soared in popularity this year, and it is the responsibility of every driver to watch and share the road safely with cyclists and pedestrians.
