Anonymous pamphlets spread unproven theories

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mysterious pamphlets called The Pamphleteer is causing uproar in north Fulton neighborhoods.
“Three weeks ago, a tabloid was tossed into my driveway and it may have appeared in yours as well,” Roswell resident J.D. Jordan
residents are calling on the help of local government to put a stop to the disinformation.
Unproven theories on the pandemic and the 2020 election filtered throughout the writing.
“There’s no publisher distributor or authoritative contact information so while it may be on newsprint it is a conspiracy blog masquerading as a newspaper,” Jordan goes on to say.
Featuring editorials that appear to have been written by a unnamed Alpharetta mom of three, Roswell doctor and a Milton dad to name few...
Roswell resident J.D. Jordan took to Facebook and the Nextdoor app to hear from residents... Some in favor others against.
One line in the pamphleteer stating…
"If you voted at the Milton library precinct your vote was suppressed. You are a victim of voter suppression."
Calling this a quote fact... But there was no proof.
Resident Mitchell Head fighting back at the city council meeting debating
That some opinions in the tabloid are based in truth.
“With the political climate such as it is right now one person’s interpretation of information is quite different than another” Head defends.
Mayor Lori Harvey says it comes down too everyone having a voice and she can't silence this one.
“This council is not going to interpret the Constitution this counsel is not going to interpret what is “Real News” what is “Fake News” and I will not as mayor even go down that work Road,” said Roswell Mayor Harvey.
CBS46 caught up with Jordan who says his ultimate goal is truth and
“This kind of miss information which represents itself in such a way that it can’t be it can’t be discussed it can’t be sourced it muddies the waters is for us to move forward,” says Jordan.
Jordan tells me he has a meeting with the city's attorney next Monday...
And if you would like to have your voice heard and speak up for or against the Pamphleteer you can attend Roswell’s city council meeting on the June 14th, 2021 at the Council Chambers, City Hall, 38 Hill Street.
Link to Facebook Roswell council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.