MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An anonymous tip regarding a fatal hit-and-run accident led Marietta Police to an arrest early Monday morning.
Police said the suspect was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on I-75 on September 19.
Investigators were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle late Monday night in Canton. Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Daniel Border of Canton.
Border was charged with hit-and-run and first degree homicide by vehicle; he was transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
"The anonymous tip brought the suspect into custody and will help give the Rivera family closure in this tragic event," authorities told CBS46 News.
