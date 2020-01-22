ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) We're off to another brutal start but sunshine will warm us to near 50 on Wednesday.
Overnight lows are in the 20's across the region with some areas in north Georgia in the teens.
We'll get a little relief from those frigid overnight lows as we head through the week as we're not expected to go below freezing in metro Atlanta, although it may fall into the 20's in the mountains.
Daytime highs throughout the week will hover at or above 50 with a chance of rain moving in on Thursday.
It's another cold start to the day. This afternoon looks a bit milder with some sunshine. Check out the forecast on @cbs46 starting at 4:30 am pic.twitter.com/QsWL5MuRCj— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 22, 2020
