NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- "I think we'll be politely hostile," said Cindy Jordan who lives between two plants that emit ethylene oxide.
And just like that the scene was set for another EPA & EPD meeting, this time in Covington at the Newton County Courthouse.
"This is a dog and pony show," continued Cindy.
The community living around the BD plant feel transparency has been handled poorly by the EPA & EPD regarding the release of deadly ethylene oxide into the community.
The feeling in Cobb County a night earlier was the same, and people left not feeling any better.
The EPA & EPD tried again to be more transparent in how they test for EtO in the air, if the gas in the air is currently dangerous, and how the chemical effects people.
With all that said, they apologized for the mishandling of information.
"I understood the information that they provided but it really still angers me," said Melanie who attended with her husband and two children. "I feel like a lot of trust has been taken from the people."
Sentiments around needing a health community were unwavering.
"We don't want less poisoning of our people we want no poisoning of our people," said Cindy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.