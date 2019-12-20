SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Scenic Highway in Snellville, an America’s Diner is abandoned. It’s the second Denny’s store we’ve reported in as many days to shut down; the other one was on Panola Road in Lithonia.
“It was a nice Denny’s, I enjoyed it. I didn’t know they were having problems until it was exposed,” Denny’s customer Miguel Rodriguez said.
Management did not have their stuff together seven months ago when employees at the Lithonia store took jabs at our camera while being questioned about a failing health inspection involving expired food.
Denny’s corporate office confirmed the franchise owner of the two locations closed due to financial reasons. According county records and a Denny’s corporate video, the franchisee was Donnell Thompson a former NFL football player.
“That’s not how you really act, especially when you own a business like that. You don’t treat customers like that. You treat people the way you want to be treated,” Snellville resident Katie Cain said.
“Sad to see them go. They could have actually fixed it because for Denny’s it’s hard to find one because the closest is over there on Jimmy Carter Boulevard,” Rodriguez added.
CBS46 made multiple attempts to reach the franchisee to no avail. That said, Denny’s corporate office said they do not have any information on future plans for the stores that closed.
