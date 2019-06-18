CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Riverdale Police arrested one of Sheriff Victor Hill's 'Most Wanted' criminals on Tuesday.
A belligerent Calvin Millbrooks was met by police at an apartment complex where he was said to have made a scene while "shouting and disrupting the peace."
When officers questioned Millbrooks, he provided conflicting versions of his name and date of birth. He also actively resisted arrest. He was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and giving false name/date of birth.
Millbrooks landed on the county's "Most Wanted" for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon from a July 13, 2018 incident. He was also wanted for battery-family violence and pointing/aiming a gun or pistol at another tied to a March 24, 2019 incident.
