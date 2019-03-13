ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police in the Atlanta area are investigating their third officer-involved shooting in the last 24 hours. The latest shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Memorial College Avenue and Memorial Drive.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said shortly after 3 p.m. that DeKalb County Police had requested their assistance in investigating the latest officer-involved shooting.
According to the GBI, this is the 21st officer-involved shooting reported in the state of Georgia this year.
