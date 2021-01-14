Metro Atlanta health officials continue working to make more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for people in the Phase 1A+ category.
Vaccine registration reopens in Cobb and Douglas counties Friday. The joint health department posted a notice on its website notifying first responders, healthcare workers and people 65 and older to check for open appointments after 5 p.m.
In Dekalb County, doctors participating in a virtual town hall, hosted by Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson shared details on how residents, struggling to get a vaccine, can sign-up for one.
Dr. Marcus Griffith, a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist and obesity medicine at Kaiser Permanente announced that people outside of Kaiser’s network, who qualify, can receive the vaccine at several of their vaccination sites.
“We have the Pfizer vaccine at our Southwood location and at our Gwinnett location,” Griffith explained. “The Moderna [is] at our Town Park facility, and within the month, we will have a tent setup at the Paloma location.”
Those who are eligible can call Kaiser at 404-365-0966 to schedule an appointment.
Another panelist, Dr. Carlos Del Rio, who is interim executive associate dean for Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System, also shared a vaccine appointment tip during the discussion.
Dr. Del Rio said people in Phase 1A+, who have utilized Emory Healthcare services in the last three years, can make an appointment through them. To request a vaccine, click here.
It’s promising news for Dr. Sandra Elizabeth Ford, director of Dekalb Co. Board of Health. The department has a backlog of 10,000 people who have registered for the vaccine.
“We are asking for community wide support, because this is a community-wide challenge,” she said during the town hall.
Ford said a statewide registration system is in the works, but it likely won’t be online until mid-February.
“I imagine there will be some glitches with that as well,” she said.
Meanwhile, a Kroger spokesperson told CBS46 that its pharmacies will begin offering vaccines “very soon.”
The company is still finalizing its plans, but the rollout will be a “phased approach focusing first on priority populations as defined by federal and state governments.”
For a list of locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.