WASHINGTON (AP) The U.S. government issued another gloomy report on the layoffs that have swept through America’s workforce since the coronavirus outbreak forced businesses to shut down beginning last month.
The Labor Department reports 4,427,000 more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after nearly 22 million applied for aid in the previous four weeks. It represents by far the largest streak of U.S. job losses on record.
For April, some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20%. That would be the highest jobless rate since the Great Depression, when it reached 25%.
Layoffs have spread throughout the economy, from front-line service industries like restaurants, hotels and retail stores to white collar and professional occupations.
According to data released Thursday morning from the Georgia Department of Labor, metro Atlanta’s initial unemployment claims drastically increased in March. The number of unemployment claims went up by 1,648 percent in March.
When compared to last March, labor officials report the claims were up by about 2,093 percent. In Atlanta, the unemployment rate increased 0.9 percentage points in March, reaching 4.2 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.5 percent, officials reported.
