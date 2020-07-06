ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Health experts say Georgia’s recent spike in coronavirus cases is due to Memorial Day get-togethers.
Those medical experts say if people didn’t take precautions, another wave of infections from the July 4th holiday weekend could be on the way.
“Memorial Day is probably one of the key reasons we’ve had a huge spike, especially in the South. Everybody was out and about at the beach and the lake,” said Dr. Chirag Patel, the Wellstar Medical Director of Population Health.
36 states had an increase in new cases last week compared to the week before. Nine of them have increased by more than 50-percent -- Georgia is one of them.
Experts hope we learned from Memorial Day weekend, but if we see the same or similar timeline and spike after July 4th get-togethers …we’ll be seeing these high numbers again in early August.
Dr. Chirag Patel says there are three must-do’s to reverse the trend: wear a mask, wash your hands often, and maintain social distancing.
“Do what’s necessary to protect our country, number one, protect ourselves and then protect others who you love. Do the things that are recommended by the healthcare professionals in your community. Adhere to them the best you can,” Dr. Patel said.
A professional mold remediator says he’s been protecting his employees from mold, which has the same .3-micron particles as the virus, for years with no problem when using the correct PPE.
“For 15 years, we did it without incident whatsoever, so it absolutely does work, and you don’t have to look any farther than the infectious disease department of a hospital, they successfully protect themselves every day,” said Tony Madureira, the Founder of Back To Work After Covid.
The CDC also recommends masks be worn to reduce the spread of coronavirus. MARTA is sanitizing buses every day and distributing free masks to customers at transit stations starting the Monday after July 4th weekend.
Experts say wearing a mask is a simple way turn these growing numbers around.
“I don’t see this as an infringement on your personal ability to do the things you want. If anything, this is gonna ultimately augment the ability to do the things we love to do on a long-term basis,” added Dr. Patel.
The city of Atlanta also sent a text and tweeted about getting tested if you’ve been around large crowds.
