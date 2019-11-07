Anthem customers seek other insurance options for open enrollment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Time is running out for people with Anthem Insurance who go to doctors in the Northeast Georgia Health System
The healthcare provider is no longer accepting Anthem after contentious contract negotiations failed leaving thousands of patients with serious decisions to make about their healthcare this open enrollment period.
"This is a very tough decision time for families right now," said Andy Miller, Editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.
Many customers will have to find new doctors or new insurance providers.
"We are already in rural communities right now so the drive let alone the stress and anxieties of trying to find new medical care is just going to be really overwhelming for a lot of people," said Doris Demet an Anthem customer.
Some customers have open enrollment deadlines as early as this Friday Deadlines for others will come within the next week.
"There will be others who only have a choice of one insurance company and that's not Anthem, so they'll have to choose," said Miller. "Do I go to a new set of doctors and hospitals or do I stay with the people I have now and pay more out of pocket," Miller said.
NGHS has four hospitals, seven urgent care facilities and serves more than 19 counties. Its Gainesville Emergency Room is one of the busiest in the state, and now thousands of patients are caught in yet another "insurance vs hospital" tug of war.
"The very large state healthcare benefit plan which covers teachers and state employees, that deadline is this week," Miller said. So, people who are in the Winder area, Gainesville, and Dalonegha. They are looking at Anthem and trying to figure 'do I stay with Anthem and be out of network if I go to a Northeast Georgia Hospital or do I want to switch to another health insurer,'" Miller said.
NGHS is tellng its patients they do have multi-year agreements with the following health plans for 2020 : Aetna, Cigna, Humana, and United.
They sent CBS46 the following statement:
“Anthem forced Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) out of its network on October 1. NGHS has provided a proposal that would put us back in network, but Anthem continues to refuse to agree to it or take any meaningful action toward a new contract. They may tell you the negotiation is all about money, but its about things much more important than dollars and cents.
Anthem continues to continues to ask for the ability to change our contract at any time, without notice, which could allow them to tell you where to go for care – taking the decision out of your and your physicians’ hands. They are also refusing to add any future locations to our contract without a separate negotiation, which slows down our ability to provide new services or expand your access to care.
NGHS is treating all Anthem commercial plan members as though they are still in-network through December 31, which gives people time to choose a different health plan during Open Enrollment. If your employer only offers coverage through Anthem or Blue Cross/Blue Shield, explain that Anthem pushed your local hospital and physicians out-of-network and ask them to consider providing another option.
NGHS is in-network with virtually every other major health plan. You can find a complete list at nghs.com/insurance.”
