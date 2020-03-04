ATLANTA (CBS46)—A bill to toughen human trafficking penalties is now one-step closer to becoming law.
The bill, backed by Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp and Governor Brian Kemp, passed the Georgia House of Representatives with a unanimous vote of 166-0.
House Bill 823, sponsored by State Representative Houston Gaines (R-Athens), would impose a lifetime commercial driver’s license ban in Georgia for those who are convicted and knowingly use a commercial vehicle in the commission of a human trafficking crime, which includes trafficking an individual for labor servitude or sexual servitude.
“I'm proud to have sponsored HB 823 and appreciate the strong support of my colleagues in the House and the efforts of First Lady and Governor Kemp to bring this bill forward,” said Rep. Gaines. “With 3,600 children sold for sex in Georgia every single year, we must strengthen our laws and provide a safe haven for victims. This legislation punishes traffickers across our state and moves Georgia one step closer to shutting down modern slavery for good.”
For more information on the bill, please click: https://bit.ly/2TAYKFp.
