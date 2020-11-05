For many confidence was sky high on election night that Georgia would know which presidential candidate would win its 16 electoral votes.
“We will be yesterday’s news,” said Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State. Though his remarks proved to be spoken quicker than votes have been finalized.
“I think by later this evening about 12 midnight, 1 o’clock, 2 o’clock we’ll know most of the races. I don’t think anything will go past really late morning tomorrow,” said Secretary Raffensperger.
Normally election results do take several days to finalize, but this year Georgia is a battleground state and one of the last to be called.
Cobb County finalized their ballots late Wednesday evening. DeKalb finished in the early morning hours Thursday. While both Gwinnett and Fulton County have yet to finalize all ballots.
The building anticipation leaves some to question why the counting process is taking so long. In Gwinnett County a software problem on a scanner caused a delay in counting hundreds of ballots.
Fulton County officials said the new software that scans the ballots and the new computer system of adjudicating ballots that have been mislabeled has slowed the process for them.
Dominion Voting Systems was brought in specifically to make sure this year’s election runs smoothly; and while some officials think more training on the system may be needed, the people using them think the issue may be more human error than mechanical.
“The timing was an issue, there was lots of times we sat around for two hours waiting for something to do, and when the ballot thumb drive would arrive we worked 15 minutes and then we waited two more hours,” said Leigh Doyle a Democratic election worker who had been adjudicating ballots for the past five days.
Officials told CBS46's Jamie Kennedy they are just as frustrated and are going as fast as they can.
In both Gwinnett and Fulton Counties, thousands of ballots are still to be submitted, crucial votes that could decide who the next president might be considering just how tight the race here is in the Peach State.
