ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) "This is a special moment for all of us. It's not about me. It never has been about me. It's always been about the people," were the words spoken by Antonio Brown after taking the oath of office on Monday.
Brown, who at the age of 30 is the youngest council member to be elected in the Atlanta's history, was sworn in to represent District 3.
The district was formally represented by Ivory Lee Young, Jr. before his passing in November following a battle with cancer.
Related Articles:
Antonio Brown wins District 3 seat in runoff
District 3 candidates square off in debate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.