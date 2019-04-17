ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Antonio Brown now represents the people of Atlanta’s district three, beating out Byron Amos in Tuesday’s runoff election. While some may see his victory as an upset, the 34-year-old fashion brand CEO disagrees.
“I wasn't really surprised,” Brown told CBS46's Ashley Thompson. “I'm going to be honest. I've always maintained my faith in God.”
Brown will fill the seat vacated by the late Ivory Lee Young Jr., who passed away late last year from cancer. Brown won with 53 percent of the vote and becomes the first openly LGBTQ person of color on the council.
“I am ready and I believe the people believe that I’m ready,” he said.
Brown said some of his priorities for the district include getting a grocery store on the west side and building more affordable housing.
Tuesday afternoon, he called into the radio show ‘Real talk with Dr. Rashad Richey.’ In the studio was Shalise Steele-young, widow of the late Ivory Lee Young Jr. She worked to get Brown elected after her own bid for the seat failed.
“We were knocking on doors, we were canvassing, we were phone banking, absolutely because I believed in him,” she said.
Brown said he is proud to be the LGBTQ representation on the council but doesn't want his sexual identity to get in the way of his work.
“I don't really subscribe to those labels and I don't lead through my sexuality,” he said. “I lead on the basis of issues and experience and really providing opportunity to our residents.”
Brown will hold the seat through 2020.
