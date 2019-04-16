ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta voters selected Antonio Brown as the new District 3 City Councilman in a runoff Tuesday night.
Nine candidates initially signed on but the race is down to two as Byron Amos will square off against Antonio Brown.
Only about 1,500 vote were cast in March and turnout was even lower on Tuesday when a total of 1,256 people cast their votes with Brown winning 53.3% of the vote to Amos' 46.7%.
Amos was described as a politically-connected former Atlanta school board member while Brown is the founder and CEO of fashion brand LVL XIII as well as a head of a non-profit agency.
Brown fills the seat vacated by the sudden passing of Ivory Young Jr., who was a four-term councilman. He died in November after a battle with cancer.
Atlanta's District 3 encompasses the middle of the city.
