DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s a day Debra Campbell will never forget.
“They mutilated her,” Campbell said as she told CBS46 about the day she let her 18-year-old poodle mix Sassy out for a quick potty break.
“This is when the dog turns and he jumps on my Sassy,"she recalled of the four pound dog being viciously mauled by a husky.
“They killed my Sassy,” Campbell said.
That’s when the owners of the attack dog grabbed the husky and ran away. A few day’s before Sassy’s attack the owner of a dog named Milo said he was attacked by a pit mix while walking in the neighborhood.
“Our pets can pick up on our emotions very easy, they can get stressed out very easily,” Dr. Ronald Bickley owner of Bickley Wesley Chapel Animal Hospital explained.
That means your stress related to the coronavirus pandemic could cause your pet to become anxious and aggressive. To help your pet avoid that added stress Dr. Bickley had this advice: “Do the best you can to keep your pets scheduled as regular as possible as normal as possible.”
The doctor added more people are home now walking their neighborhoods with their dogs; that leads to more dog to dog contact that may lead to more attacks.
As a precaution, he recommends always keeping your dog on a leash.
