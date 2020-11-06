In an unexpectedly tough year for House Democrats, Georgia provided a rare flip of a former Republican district.

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux was declared the winner of the U.S. House 7th District of Georgia Friday afternoon by the Associated Press. Bourdeaux defeated Republican Rich McCormick by a 51.2 percent to 48.8 percent margin, or roughly 8,610 total votes.

Across the country, Democrats had expected to increase their majority in the House in the election. However, many districts didn't turn and the Democratic majority in the House is expected to shrink when the next Congress takes over in January.

Bourdeaux's victory was the first flip of a seat by Democrats in the 2020 election.

Still, as Georgia appears poised to select a Democrat for president for the first time since 1992, Bourdeaux's victory may reinforce a growing belief that Georgia is tilting to being a blue state in future national elections.