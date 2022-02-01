A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in DeKalb County. 

Fire crews responded to a large fire at the Wesley Providence Apartments in the 3100 block of Wesley Providence Parkway in Stonecrest.

DeKalb Fire and Rescue says there is extensive damage to the building. They say it is unclear if everyone made it out safe because they have not been able to assess the building yet because the fire is not completely out. 

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

According to the Red Cross, 28 units were affected by the fire but the total number of people impacted is not yet known. Volunteers are currently helping the displaced residents.

The Red Cross released the following statement:

"Along with providing emotional support, our volunteers are working closely with apartment management to meet the immediate emergency needs of 10 families still at the scene, including help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care items and other essentials. Red Cross assistance will also be available for residents who made other arrangements this evening but may still have emergency needs tomorrow. Caseworkers will continue to follow up with all affected families in the days ahead to help them get back on their feet with recovery guidance and support."

WATCH CHOPPER46 LIVESTREAM BELOW

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.