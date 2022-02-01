STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.
Fire crews responded to a large fire at the Wesley Providence Apartments in the 3100 block of Wesley Providence Parkway in Stonecrest.
Extensive damage as firefighters continue put water on this apartment fire in Stonecrest. Dekalb Fire tells us its unclear if everyone made it out. They have not been able to go in to assess because fire not completely out and want to ensure building is safe to enter. @cbs46 https://t.co/mBJZbxzlJH— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) February 1, 2022
Feb 1st: Up from a nap, grabbed my puppy to take him outside, to find my apartment complex is on fire 😢Where yall at? @wsbtv @AllThingsWSB @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ZqSYrxqPix— L. Norris (@LNorrisATL) February 1, 2022
DeKalb Fire and Rescue says there is extensive damage to the building. They say it is unclear if everyone made it out safe because they have not been able to assess the building yet because the fire is not completely out.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
According to the Red Cross, 28 units were affected by the fire but the total number of people impacted is not yet known. Volunteers are currently helping the displaced residents.
The Red Cross released the following statement:
"Along with providing emotional support, our volunteers are working closely with apartment management to meet the immediate emergency needs of 10 families still at the scene, including help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care items and other essentials. Red Cross assistance will also be available for residents who made other arrangements this evening but may still have emergency needs tomorrow. Caseworkers will continue to follow up with all affected families in the days ahead to help them get back on their feet with recovery guidance and support."
