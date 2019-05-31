ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking for the suspects who shot up an apartment building in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning.
Atlanta Police say the shootings happened outside the Fairburn-Gordon Apartments on the 100 block of Fairburn Road.
A woman in her 60's was inside the unit, which was struck multiple times.
No injuries were sustained.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.