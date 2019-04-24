MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Some residents of a Cobb County apartment complex say rats are running rampant and management isn't doing enough to fix the problem.
CBS46 talked with residents of the Caswyck Trail Apartment Homes in Marietta, off Favor Road near Windy Hill, who say rats are terrorizing families.
Resident Wendy Reese says she shares an apartment with her three daughters and two grandchildren. Reese told CBS46 News that one of her grandchildren got into a tug of war with one of the rodents.
"She woke up one morning and saw the Hawaiian rolls on the floor and they were next to the dishwasher. She went to go pull it out and something was pulling on it from the other end. She realized it was a rat and she ran screaming into my bedroom to wake me up," Reese told CBS46.
Reese says she has trapped eight rats in the past seven months and even though maintenance has been closing up holes where rats are coming in, it's not enough.
Management has offered Reese to move to another apartment but she says it's not comparable and it has other issues.
CBS46 reached out to the corporate office for answers but have not gotten a response.
Meanwhile, Reese says she is looking for an attorney.
So, the complex offered to move her and she said NO, it's not comparable? To get my kids out of a rat situation she's talking about, it would be, I am ready right now to move. WOW!
