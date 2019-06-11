ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A gas leak in SW Atlanta has prompted the evacuation of 100 tenants at a nearby apartment complex in the area of Barge Road and Campbellton Road.
Atlanta Gas & Light crews arrived to the area before 4 p.m. Road closures have been put in place at Barge Road SW and Valeland Ave. SW.
The cause of the gas leak has not been determined.
No injuries have been reported.
