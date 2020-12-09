An apartment fire claimed the life of a Clarke County resident over the weekend. What sparked the fire is still under investigation, according to the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.
The GBI Crime Lab has not released the identity of the 48-year-old woman who was killed.
The blaze is suspected of originating the kitchen of the 1,044-square-foot apartment.
“After arriving at the scene, the fire department made forced entry to find the victim had fallen from a second-floor bedroom into the dining room after the fire collapsed the apartment’s second floor,” said Commissioner King. “Our investigators believe the fire started in the apartment’s kitchen.”
The fire happened December 5 around 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Westchester Drive in Athens.
This fire fatality marks the 85th Georgia fire fatality of 2020. State and local investigators will release the victim’s identity when it becomes available.
Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit worked with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Fire Department, and the GBI on this case. The fire is still under investigation by local police.
