ATLANTA (CBS46) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross assisted local victims of an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Atlanta.
Eleven families were displaced when a fire broke out at The Park at Greenbriar Apartments on Continental Parkway. The fire affected 14 units in the complex.
The American Red Cross Disaster Team assisted 52 people with immediate emergency needs such as lodging, food, clothing, personal care items and replacement medication.
Not all families were at the scene at the time of the fire. Red Cross caseworkers will be available Friday to offer additional assistance to victims in the days ahead according to a press release.
