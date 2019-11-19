ATLANTA (CBS46)--A person and two dogs were displaced after a fire broke out late Monday night.
The fire happened at an apartment complex on Noble Creek Drive in northwest Atlanta.
Fire officials said the fire started in the chimney, and officials urged chimney owners to get their chimneys cleaned before the freezing temperatures arrive.
According to firefighters, this was a one alarm fire and there were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.