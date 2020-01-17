ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta firefighters are investigating what started an apartment fire that sent four people to the hospital early Friday morning.
The fire happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Interstate 75 in southwest Atlanta.
When fire crews arrived at the two-story apartment building, they saw heavy smoke showing.
While battling the blaze, firefighters rescued a woman and two children. They, along with a firefighter, were all transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
During the rescue, a firefighter put his mask from his oxygen tank on the woman, causing the firefighter to suffer from smoke inhalation.
Firefighters said the fire started in a bedroom of the apartment on the first floor, sending heavy smoke into the apartment above where the woman and children were sleeping. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters rescue baby, small child, and adult female from second floor apartment after a #fire started in the bedroom of unit on the first floor. All victims and FF were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They are stable and alert. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/rKg0OehMFj— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 17, 2020
