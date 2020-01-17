ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Fighters are investigating what started an apartment fire that sent four people to the hospital.
The fire happened just after 1 a.m., Friday morning, on Cleveland Avenue near Interstate 75 in southwest Atlanta.
Fire crews arrived to the two-story apartment building with heavy smoke showing.
While battling the blaze, firefighters rescued a woman and two children. The woman, two children, and a firefighter were all transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
During the rescue, a fighter put his mask from his oxygen tank on one of the children, causing the firefighter to suffer from smoke inhalation.
There is no word on their conditions.
Firefighters said the fire started in a bedroom and the exact cause is under investigation.
