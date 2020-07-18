SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lake Park Drive in Smyrna is closed in all directions after a reported apartment fire.
The fire was reported at the Courtland at the Village apartment complex Saturday afternoon, causing Lake Park Drive to be shutdown from the complex's entrance up to Village Parkway.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for more details on the fire and road conditions as they become available.
