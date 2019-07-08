TUCKER, Ga (CBS46) -- Several residents of the Northlake Senior Apartments in Tucker are frightened and desperate for help.
They say it's too easy to get into their building and someone is doing just that.
“It's not safe and again, we have seniors with disability issues and that's not safe. No one feels safe. We have ladies in there, 62 and older, no one feels safe,” one resident said.
Residents told CBS46 that management did some work on the back door to make it handicap accessible but now, they say the door will no longer close on its own. If someone doesn't manually shut it, it remains unlocked.
“Anybody can walk in there.”
Residents, both on and off-camera, told CBS46 that a young woman was caught sleeping in the gym with the lights out not long ago.
“We're seeing strangers in the building. Matter of fact, we've seen them the last several days in the building and we don't know why they're there because they're younger than 62.”
The apartments sit at a busy intersection just behind a gas station. Dekalb County police were called there last month, when several cars were broken into.
A manager on site declined to comment about the safety concerns. Because management has been slow to act, some residents are taking matters into their own hands.
“There are some residents who have volunteered to just patrol, patrol their floor and patrol the halls at night.”
Management sent CBS46 News the following statement regarding the issues at Northlake Senior Apartments:
“Our management and maintenance teams are aware of an issue we have with one of our automatic, handicap doors at the property. The door does close and lock, however the handicap auto-function is not functioning properly. We have been working closely with the door manufacturer to resolve the issue and until the issue is resolved completely, we are installing a hinge to close the door without assistance. The safety of our residents is always of the utmost importance to us and we appreciate our tenants alerting us regarding any maintenance issue or security concern on site. We encourage all of our residents to report any issues they have so we can investigate and take appropriate steps to remedy the issue.”
