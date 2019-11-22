ATLANTA (CBS46)--Altanta police are working to track down two people who fired several shots at an apartment complex on Friday morning.
The shots were fired near Stanton Oaks Apartments on Haygood Road near Hank Aaron Drive in Southeast Atlanta.
Police said an apartment was hit at least a dozen times during the gunfire, and police believe the residence was the target.
According to police, there were at least a total of 20 shots fired and several adults inside of the home took cover during the shooting.
Police said multiple people in the area called 9-1-1 reporting the shots fired.
The people inside of the apartment said they are not sure why their unit was targeted, according to detectives at the scene.
Police are not sure if the shooters left on foot or in a vehicle, and there was not any surveillance video in the area for police to review.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.