Two apartment units were destroyed early Friday morning after a fire in East Point.
The fire occurred at Brookfield Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Washington Road.
Fire crews arrived to find heavy flames, according to a CBS46 crew at the scene.
All residents were able to escape without injury, although two families were provided assistance from the Red Cross.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
