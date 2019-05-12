DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- Half a dozen families were displaced by a fire at the Oak Tree Villas Apartments in Decatur overnight Sunday.
When firefighters got to the scene, there was just light smoke showing.
Crews had to search to find the fire burning in the floor and the walls. Eventually the flames made their way up to the roof line.
Firefighters managed to keep the fire from getting out of control.
No one was hurt.
No word on what started the fire.
