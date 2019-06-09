DECATUR (CBS46) -- An apartment building was evacuated Sunday after DeKalb County Firefighters decided it was not safe.
The issue is siding on the building that was starting to fall off the building at the Park on Candler apartments in Decatur. Firefighters were worried that debris would fall and hit people as they were coming and going from the building.
Resident, Ciera Bennett, says her deck collapsed just seconds after she walked inside her apartment.
She shared pictures with CBS46 showing siding peeling away from the side of the building as well as some missing pieces. Bennett says people have reported maintenance issues for months but nothing is fixed.
Eight units had to be evacuated. No one was hurt.
