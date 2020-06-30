ATLANTA (CBS46) Atlanta Police say one person is dead and four others wounded following a drive-by shooting in northeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the 600 block of Parkway Drive. Atlanta Police say the five victims were all standing on the sidewalk when a burgundy-colored Dodge, possibly a Challenger or Charger, pulled up and passengers began shooting.
When CBS46 arrived on the scene, our photographer observed as many as 20 bullet casings on the ground nearby.
Police have confirmed at least one person is dead. Another person is hospitalized in critical condition while three others sustained non life-threatening injuries.
A motive is also unclear and no identities have been released.
