Atlanta Crime Stoppers need the public's help identifying suspects wanted for an alleged aggravated assault on January 3.
Atlanta police said officers found three people shot on the 200 block of Pharr Road NE on January 3. Police said the victims were alert, conscious, and breathing and taken to the hospital for treatment. According to police, the victims were shot by a man who fired from the passenger's side of a white 4-door sedan.
Police said the driver also appeared to be a man and the car was last seen driving away in the direction of Pharr Road NE.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous tip or do so at www.stopcrimeatl.org.
