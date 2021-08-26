ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dozens of homeless people were told on Thursday morning to pack up what little belongings they have and leave a post they’ve set up outside Central Presbyterian Church in Downtown Atlanta.
Atlanta Police were set to remove the tents early in the morning but chose to leave some of the unhoused at the location, buying them a little more time to figure out what’s next.
“We’re going to clean up our sidewalks and we have placements for everyone for anyone out here who wants to be off the streets.” Says Captain Antonio Clay with Atlanta Police.
Dozens of Atlanta Homeless Union affiliates showed up to the area and served breakfast to those in need before police were set to remove the tents.
The co-founder of the organization, William Price, says their goal is to educate the homeless on what rights they have and to find a long-term solution to this ongoing crisis.
“These people have nowhere to go once they leave this spot,” says William Price, “where are they going to go?”
Huber-Rhoades says he hopes city officials will take a moment to listen to the homeless on what it is they want as a solution instead of only listening to those who are housed.
“What the Atlanta Homeless Union is organizing for is for housing, health care,” says Nolan Huber-Rhoades, “and a seat at the table for some bargaining power.”
Atlanta Police say a handful of unhoused at the site accepted shelter and additional help from city programs.
Those given more time to pack up their things have not been told when police will be back to push them out.
If you’d like to learn more about the Atlanta Homeless Union and what they’re doing to bring about change in the unhoused community, click here.
