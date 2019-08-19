ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said "our children deserve better" after two juveniles were shot following a football game at Lakewood Stadium Saturday night.
Chief Shields wrote Monday:
The shooting of two juveniles following an Atlanta Public Schools’ athletic event is very disturbing to us. Regardless of whether the shooting happened inside an Atlanta Public Schools facility, or later on a city street, we all have a solemn responsibility to care for our children and ensure to the best of our collective abilities that they are shielded from this kind of violence by providing the appropriate level of security. We simply have to do better to identify potential issues at these events and work together to try to prevent them. Our children deserve better.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Twelve-year-old Asaiah Payton and 16-year-old Damean Spear were both shot during the gunfire. Payton was in critical condition after the shooting while Spear was treated and released the same evening.
APD said the Gun Assault Unit responded to the scene, but said they received very little cooperation from witnesses. Investigators said they believe the incident started as a fight between unknown people leaving the football game between Carver and Mays High Schools.
Residents near the stadium told CBS46 there were hundreds of kids in the streets after the game.
"What happened that day was unsafe, absolutely, it doesn't usually get to that magnitude," said one resident, A.C. "There were a lot of teenagers."
Police have made no arrests or identified suspects. If you have information about the shooting, call Atlanta area CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.