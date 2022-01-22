ATLANTA (CBS46)—Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.
A police spokesperson says officers responded around 3:43 a.m. on Saturday near the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
Police say the victim is a male, but we don’t know their identity. No word on if anyone is in custody.
According to the preliminary investigation, Grady medics responded and took the victim to the hospital where he later died.
Stay with CBS46 News as this developing story will be updated when we get information.
