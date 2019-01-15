ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The Atlanta Police Department is issuing a safety advisory for officers after death threats were called in following the fatal shooting of a suspect accused of stealing an unmarked police vehicle.
The suspect was accused of stealing the unmarked police vehicle around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Whitehall Street in southwest Atlanta.
GBI agents say the suspect stole the vehicle while the officer was inside a gas station near Whitehall and McDaniel streets.
The officer fired shots at the suspect, striking him at least once.
The suspect began driving away but crashed into nearby vehicles down the street from the gas station.
He was later pronounced dead. The suspect is reputed to be a known gang member.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
According to the GBI, the officer, later identified as Oliver Simmonds, is a member of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' executive protection unit.
Meanwhile, the department issued a safety advisory for officers after receiving death threats.
Such alerts are not unusual and serve to ensure our officers remain alert and aware of potential danger.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.