APD examining possible hate crime charges in massage parlor killings

In addition to murder charges, Atlanta Police said Thursday they are still looking into whether 21-year-old Robert Long may have committed a hate crime.
“We are not done. In most cases of homicides, we don’t have a quick apprehension. There is usually a lengthy investigation especially when there are multiple victims and so again, we are working very diligently to obtain all the facts to have a successful prosecution,” Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.
APD has not ruled out hate crime charges in light of the fact that all four of the people murdered in Atlanta were Asian women. A high-powered criminal defense attorney page pate said Georgia's hate crime law does not have enough teeth to have a significant legal impact.
“Our hate crime statute is way to weak to really deter any kind of conduct like this,” Pate said. “What we have here is a motivation perhaps to commit the crime, but it’s not one that is going to be a legal defense to the charges.”
Plus, Pate thinks the suspect will have a difficult time making a case that a sex addition could lead to insanity.
“By claiming that there was some sex addiction that compelled him to commit these murders, that’s not going to rise to the level of sanity defense in court,” Pate said.
