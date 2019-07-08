ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Leilani Collier found Jamel Harris lying in the road, shot in the head on June 19.
After trying to save him, she gave his belongings, including more than $500 to Atlanta police when they arrived on scene. That money disappeared and an investigation into what happened was opened.
At the center of the investigation is Officer Keisha Richburg. As a result of their findings, Richburg was let go from the force.
A statement was sent to CBS46 reading in part:
"An administrative investigation was not able to determine what happened to the cash, but Officer Richburg did not properly account for the money according to the department's policies and procedures. As a result, she was terminated."
"I do think it's a good outcome we need to get rid of the bad apples so even if we have to get rid of them one at a time," said Collier.
Chief Erika Shields said, "It's imperative the public have trust in our word and our actions. It's extremely disappointing to see the victim of a fatal shooting be victimized twice by the actions of one our officers."
Collier also said she had spoken to Jamel's widow about the money.
"I spoke with her and she said that that said they would refund her her money."
Collier said she's just happy justice has been served.
"We just wanted justice for the family and his kids."
