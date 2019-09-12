ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found dead in a creek in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, police found the deceased victim laying in creek near the intersection of Langford Jr. Place and Bowen Circle.
Officials say investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
