ATLANTA (CBS46)— Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a rideshare driver who was shot by their passenger in northwest Atlanta.
According to police, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.
The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was trying to drop off the passenger near the 1100 block of Joseph E Boone Blvd. The passenger pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s money and jewelry.
Police say a struggle occurred and the victim got shot, and the suspect left the car running away on foot.
Investigators learned the victim then drove to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. a Wal-Mart, where the victim got help and went to a local hospital in stable condition.
No suspect description has been made available.
This story will be updated when new information is released.
