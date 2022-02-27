APD investigates Campbellton Road shooting

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A shooting Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta is under investigation.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2100 block of Campbellton Road SW. They say a male sustained a gunshot wound to the knee and is stable.
APD says the male was not cooperative with investigators when questioned and appeared to be intoxicated.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and continue to investigate.
