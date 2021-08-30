ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Atlanta.
The preliminary information shows a man was shot and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with APD.
The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Monday near the 600 blocks of Joseph E. Boone.
Details are limited, and this story will be updated when new information is released.
