ATLANTA (CBS46) -- “It was racist,” recalled Denise Howe.
It all started with a shocking discovery earlier this month.
“A young couple came in and informed myself and one of my employees there was a plaque put up on the front of our market,” Howe said.
Denise Howe is the General Manger of Candler Park Market. She told CBS46 she ran outside and found a plaque that read, “Wuhan Plague” glued to the business’s wall.
“It said Wuhan Plague, it had a bat on it and a symbol like a biohazard symbol,” Howe explained.
Howe quickly had the sign ripped off the wall, but she said the damage was already done.
“It’s derogatory towards China and towards the Chinese public,” she said.
Another plaque was discovered on a nearby city sign. Then they started popping up on multiple businesses throughout the city. Last week, a plaque of Winnie the Pooh using chop sticks to eat a bat was discovered.
The group Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta had this to say about the plaques:
"This hateful and dangerous rhetoric has consequences. Chinese Americans and those perceived to be are now victims of violence. These plaques are the latest incident to harass the Asian American community and it is important we all condemn it. Hate has no place here,” said Swathi Shanmugasundaram, Policy Manager at Advancing Justice-Atlanta.
Atlanta police are still looking for the person responsible for the plaques. To whoever that person is, Howe has one message, “It’s really insulting to people and very tacky and you should grow up.”
APD said they are investigating several of the plaques. They added that they have notified their Homeland Security Unit, which investigates bias-motivated crimes.
