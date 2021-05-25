ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Police Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man shot in downtown Atlanta.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near the area of 265 Peachtree Street and John Portman Boulevard Northwest.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries in serious but stable condition.
According to police, officials were able to quickly identify and detain the suspect while on the scene, and a gun was recovered.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
