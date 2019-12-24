ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Three Christmas Eve shootings have Atlanta Police working overtime across the city. The shootings happened within approximately 15 minutes of each other and left at least three people injured.
Atlanta Police said the first shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. on the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone NW. Shortly thereafter, a second shooting took place on the 700 block of Charlotte Place NW just after noon. The third shooting happened almost simultaneously on the 2000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around the same time.
Police said all three were transported to Grady Hospital alert, conscious, and breathing. APD investigators were trying to determine if the incidents were related and the circumstances surrounding the shootings.
